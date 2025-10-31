Left Menu

BCCI's Vision: Elevating Women's Cricket to New Heights

The BCCI is committed to increasing women's Test matches and enhancing multi-day domestic games. A recent victory over Australia by the Indian women's team was celebrated by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, who anticipates a growth in fan base. The Women's Premier League (WPL) is seen as a turning point, with expectations of further success in women's cricket.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to boost the number of Test matches for women cricketers, alongside developing the scope of multi-day domestic games, affirming this dedication in a recent statement by Secretary Devajit Saikia.

Saikia commended the Indian women's cricket team, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, for their semi-final win against Australia, marking the victory as a milestone in women's cricket. He noted the popularity surging among fans, especially those donning jerseys with names like 'Mandhana' and 'Harmanpreet' emblazoned on them. Saikia is optimistic about revisiting the women's calendar to accommodate more red-ball games.

With the introduction of the Women's Premier League (WPL), a shift in perception has occurred, raising the performance and visibility of women's cricket in India. Saikia drew parallels between a potential World Cup win and India's 1983 men's team's triumph, foreseeing similar nationwide enthusiasm and growth in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies.)

