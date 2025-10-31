Turkish Soccer Betting Scandal Shakes Referee Ranks

The Turkish Football Federation has taken decisive action by suspending 149 referees and assistant referees amid a betting scandal shaking professional soccer leagues. Officials revealed that these referees faced sanctions ranging from eight to 12 months as further investigations continue.

Speaking on the issue, federation president Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu denounced the situation as a breach of trust, stating, "The reputation of Turkish soccer is built on the sanctity of the effort on the field and the unwavering integrity of justice." He added that these actions undermine the sport's spirit.

Recent findings indicate significant involvement in betting activities, including accounts with betting companies held by 371 of 571 referees. The ongoing investigation also extends to soccer clubs and players, with 3,700 reportedly under scrutiny.

