Willa Pearson: A New Record Holder in A-League Women's Soccer

Willa Pearson, a Sydney FC defender, made history as the youngest player in an A-League Women's or Men's match by debuting at 14 years and 312 days. Her appearance eclipsed previous records held by Ischia Brooking and Sam Kerr. Pearson's performance was praised for her maturity and skill.

Sydney FC defender Willa Pearson shattered records by becoming the youngest player to ever appear in an A-League Women or Men match. Making her debut in a thrilling 2-2 draw against Melbourne City at Leichhardt Oval, Pearson, only 14 years and 312 days old, surpassed the prior record held by Ischia Brooking of Western Sydney Wanderers.

Pearson's debut also outshined Matildas captain Sam Kerr's long-standing record, which Talia Younis recently bested in 2023. Born in December 2010, Pearson joined the esteemed Sydney team earlier this year, finding herself up against the league's most seasoned player, Melissa Barbieri.

After the match, Pearson expressed gratitude toward her supporters and demonstrated maturity far beyond her years. Sydney FC head coach Ante Juric lauded her poise, commending Pearson's rapid progress and fortitude under pressure. Sydney FC currently stands second in the league and will face Adelaide United on November 8.

