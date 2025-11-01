Left Menu

Sports at Sainik School: The Foundation of Discipline and Direction

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi emphasized the role of sports in instilling discipline and guiding life during a visit to Rewa Sainik School. They highlighted the importance of sports and education in shaping leaders and inspiring dedication to public service.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rewa | Updated: 01-11-2025 14:12 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 14:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant visit to their alma mater, Rewa Sainik School, Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi attended a sports event on Saturday, underscoring the crucial role of sports in shaping disciplined and directed lives.

At the All India Sainik School National Games 2025 closing ceremony, Gen Dwivedi highlighted that the discipline learned through sports and dedication to national service form a solid foundation for public service. He paid tribute to the courage and sacrifices of soldiers from the Vindhya region, asserting that their example continues to inspire new generations.

Admiral Tripathi echoed similar sentiments, expressing pride in visiting his former school. He emphasized that the guidance from teachers and the discipline acquired paved his path to success. Delighted by the participation of 540 cadets, including 201 girls, the Navy chief emphasized the importance of determination and consistent efforts in achieving a developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

