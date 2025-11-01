Zubayr Hamza's Strategic Spin Quest Against India

Zubayr Hamza, a top-order South African batter, is gearing up for a challenging encounter against India, emphasizing preparation for spin bowling in the upcoming Test series. With two four-day matches underway, Hamza sees this as an ideal opportunity to hone his skills.

Hamza shone with a promising 66 off 109 balls in his first innings and a swift 30-ball 37 in the second against India A. Acknowledging the formidable Indian spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Washington Sundar, Hamza has been researching their techniques and conditions extensively.

The Cape Town batter is keen to secure his place on the team, especially with rising competition from Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs. Meanwhile, the success of South Africa in the World Test Championship provides strong motivation as Hamza continues to refine his game plan against both spin and seamers.

