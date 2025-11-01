Rohan Bopanna Bids Emotional Adieu to Pro Tennis After Illustrious Career

Indian tennis legend Rohan Bopanna announced his retirement from professional tennis, ending a career that spanned more than 20 years on the ATP Tour. He is one of only four Indians to secure a Grand Slam title, marking his legacy in the sport's history.

Bopanna, 45, made his last appearance at the Paris Masters, partnering with Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik but fell in the opening round. Reflecting on his journey, Bopanna shared a heartfelt statement titled 'A Goodbye… But Not The End.'

Emerging from Coorg, India, Bopanna rose to international fame, playing in major tournaments, including Davis Cup ties and the Olympics. His accolades include winning the 2017 French Open mixed doubles and the 2024 Australian Open men's doubles. Despite retirement, Bopanna remains connected to tennis through various initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)