Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Commanding Win

Iga Swiatek, the world number two, delivered a commanding performance at the WTA Finals, overpowering Madison Keys in a swift 6-1, 6-2 victory. The Polish star showcased her formidable form at the season-ending championships held in Riyadh, swiftly taking control of the match and setting the stage for a promising run at the title.

In what was a rusty return for Keys, who hadn't competed since her early exit at the U.S. Open, Swiatek capitalized on her opponent's unsteady serve to dominate the opening set. The second set saw a brief exchange of breaks, but a double fault by Keys gave Swiatek the edge, allowing her to seal the match in just 61 minutes.

The WTA Finals highlight the top eight singles players and doubles teams, offering a record prize pool of $15.5 million. The tournament's culmination is set for November 8 at King Saud University Sports Arena. With no threat to her top-ranking status, Aryna Sabalenka will also start her campaign, showcasing the intense competition anticipated in the remaining matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)