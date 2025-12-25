Left Menu

Unexpected Triumphs at Senior National Badminton Championships

At the Senior National Badminton Championships, Shruti Mundada, Parul Choudhary, and Tanvi Patri upset higher-ranked players to enter the women's singles pre-quarterfinals. In men's singles, Aryaman Tandon also made an impact by defeating the third seed, while several other matches featured notable upsets and advances in mixed doubles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vijaywada | Updated: 25-12-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 18:09 IST
In a series of unexpected victories, seasoned shuttler Shruti Mundada, alongside emerging talents Parul Choudhary and Tanvi Patri, surged into the women's singles pre-quarterfinals at the Senior National Badminton Championships on Thursday. Shruti ousted the seventh-seeded Jiya Rawat with scores of 21-14, 21-9, marking a significant win.

Meanwhile, Parul Choudhary overcame the ninth seed in a nail-biting three-game contest, posting scores of 18-21, 21-18, 21-12 to push forward in the competition. Tanvi Patri also made waves by ending the campaign of eighth seed Isharani Baruah in straight games, winning 22-20, 21-19.

Notably, the men's singles event saw Aryaman Tandon defeat the third seed M Raghu, advancing with scores of 17-21, 21-11, 21-14. Other players, Abhinav Garg and Rithvik Sanjeevi S, also progressed by defeating higher-seeded opponents, while in mixed doubles, Nitin Kumar and Kanika Kanwal pulled off a major upset against sixth seeds Kevin Wong CC and Pranavi N.

