Unexpected Triumphs at Senior National Badminton Championships

In a series of unexpected victories, seasoned shuttler Shruti Mundada, alongside emerging talents Parul Choudhary and Tanvi Patri, surged into the women's singles pre-quarterfinals at the Senior National Badminton Championships on Thursday. Shruti ousted the seventh-seeded Jiya Rawat with scores of 21-14, 21-9, marking a significant win.

Meanwhile, Parul Choudhary overcame the ninth seed in a nail-biting three-game contest, posting scores of 18-21, 21-18, 21-12 to push forward in the competition. Tanvi Patri also made waves by ending the campaign of eighth seed Isharani Baruah in straight games, winning 22-20, 21-19.

Notably, the men's singles event saw Aryaman Tandon defeat the third seed M Raghu, advancing with scores of 17-21, 21-11, 21-14. Other players, Abhinav Garg and Rithvik Sanjeevi S, also progressed by defeating higher-seeded opponents, while in mixed doubles, Nitin Kumar and Kanika Kanwal pulled off a major upset against sixth seeds Kevin Wong CC and Pranavi N.

(With inputs from agencies.)