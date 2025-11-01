Sports Showdown: Celtics Break Sixers' Streak, Dodgers Force Game 7
The Boston Celtics handed the Philadelphia 76ers their first loss of the NBA season with a one-point win. The Los Angeles Dodgers secured a Game 7 in the World Series with a victory over the Toronto Blue Jays. Other highlights include Martin Necas sparking an Avalanche win and Victoria Mboko advancing to the Hong Kong Tennis Open final.
The Boston Celtics edged the Philadelphia 76ers 109-108 in a thrilling NBA Cup opener, halting the Sixers' unbeaten start. Jaylen Brown led with 32 points, bolstered by Anfernee Simons' 19. This victory marks Boston's third straight win after an initial 0-3 slump.
In NHL action, Martin Necas powered the Colorado Avalanche to a 4-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights, fresh off signing a lucrative eight-year, $92 million contract. Necas' early goal set the tone for the match.
The World Series will see a decisive Game Seven as the Los Angeles Dodgers triumphed over the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1. The Dodgers aim to become the first repeat MLB champions in 25 years, driven by key performances from Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Mookie Betts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NBA
- Celtics
- Sixers
- Dodgers
- World Series
- Tennis
- Victoria Mboko
- Martin Necas
- Jaylen Brown
- Sports News
ALSO READ
Dodgers Repeat World Series Triumph Amidst Political Tension
Yoshinobu Yamamoto's Stellar Pitching Leads Dodgers to World Series Victory
Dodgers Clinch World Series in Thrilling Extra-Inning Victory
Two-time Grand Slam champion Rohan Bopanna announces retirement from professional tennis.
Rohan Bopanna Bids Emotional Adieu to Pro Tennis After Illustrious Career