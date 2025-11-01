Sports Showdown: Celtics Break Sixers' Streak, Dodgers Force Game 7

The Boston Celtics edged the Philadelphia 76ers 109-108 in a thrilling NBA Cup opener, halting the Sixers' unbeaten start. Jaylen Brown led with 32 points, bolstered by Anfernee Simons' 19. This victory marks Boston's third straight win after an initial 0-3 slump.

In NHL action, Martin Necas powered the Colorado Avalanche to a 4-2 win against the Vegas Golden Knights, fresh off signing a lucrative eight-year, $92 million contract. Necas' early goal set the tone for the match.

The World Series will see a decisive Game Seven as the Los Angeles Dodgers triumphed over the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1. The Dodgers aim to become the first repeat MLB champions in 25 years, driven by key performances from Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Mookie Betts.

(With inputs from agencies.)