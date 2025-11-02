England's Resilience Shines in Rugby Triumph Over Australia

England coach Steve Borthwick lauded his team's resilience as they overcame Australia 25-7. Despite dominating possession, England initially struggled to convert opportunities into points but eventually surged ahead with key tries from Henry Pollock, Alex Mitchell, and Luke Cowan-Dickie.

Borthwick highlighted the significance of player composure under tough conditions, noting missed opportunities in attack due to underprepared combinations. The introduction of five British and Irish Lions early in the second period strengthened England's hold on the match.

Pollock, a crowd-favorite for his energetic style, played a pivotal role with his decisive try. The team, eager to improve on breakdowns, prepares to face Fiji, New Zealand, and Argentina in upcoming matches, aiming for continuous growth and success.

(With inputs from agencies.)