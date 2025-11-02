Left Menu

Sinner Crushes Zverev to Reach Paris Masters Final

Jannik Sinner decisively defeated Alexander Zverev to advance to the Paris Masters final, nearing the No. 1 ranking. Sinner will face Felix Auger-Aliassime, who secured his spot after defeating Alexander Bublik. Sinner and Auger-Aliassime are tied in past matchups, with Sinner winning the recent U.S. Open semifinal.

Jannik Sinner demolished a tired Alexander Zverev 6-0, 6-1, advancing to the Paris Masters final in a show of sheer dominance in just over an hour.

The Italian, a four-time Grand Slam champion, is on the verge of reclaiming the No. 1 ranking from Carlos Alcaraz, provided he secures a win in Sunday's final. He'll face ninth-seed Felix Auger-Aliassime, who seeks to clinch the last ATP Finals spot after overpowering Alexander Bublik earlier.

Sinner extends his indoor winning streak to 25 matches and continues his undefeated run against Zverev, putting him in prime position to claim his fifth title this year on Sunday, while Auger-Aliassime aims for his fourth.

