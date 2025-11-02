Left Menu

Gonçalo Ramos Seals Victory for PSG in Thrilling Finish

In a last-minute triumph, Gonçalo Ramos secured a narrow 1-0 victory for Paris Saint-Germain against Nice. PSG’s win keeps them at the top of Ligue 1, two points ahead of Marseille. Despite dominating the game, PSG faced a tough opponent in Nice, but Ramos's decisive header clinched the win.

In a dramatic finish, substitute Gonçalo Ramos scored in the final seconds to secure a 1-0 victory for Paris Saint-Germain against Nice, allowing the club to retain its lead in Ligue 1.

Despite early struggles to create scoring opportunities against Nice's strong defense, Ramos's header from a corner proved decisive, highlighting his impact as a substitute on his 100th appearance for the club.

Coach Luis Enrique, preparing for an upcoming Champions League match, started Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembélé on the bench, but praised Ramos for his crucial contribution. PSG now stands two points ahead of Marseille in the league standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

