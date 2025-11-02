Spalletti Sparks Quick Success at Juventus

Juventus quickly showcased its prowess with a swift 2-1 victory over Cremonese, marking the debut of new coach Luciano Spalletti. Filip Kostic, celebrating his birthday, chipped in the initial goal early on, with Andrea Cambiaso solidifying the win by adding another in the second half.

Spalletti, installed as coach merely days earlier, following the dismissal of Igor Tudor, aims to restore Juventus as a title contender. The win elevated Juventus to fifth place in Serie A, drawing level with both Milan clubs. Despite conceding a goal to Jamie Vardy, the Bianconeri are now just four points shy of league leaders Napoli.

Napoli, meanwhile, held out for a goalless draw against Como, with goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic executing yet another penalty save. This result sees Napoli stay unbeaten at home for nearly a year. Additionally, Udinese's 1-0 win over Atalanta snapped the latter's five-game draw streak and moved them to eighth in the standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)