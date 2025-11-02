Left Menu

India A Clinches Victory Over South Africa A in Thrilling Match

In a gripping match, India A triumphed over South Africa A with a three-wicket win, led by skipper Rishabh Pant's stellar performance. Despite an unstable start, key contributions from Ayush Badoni and lower-order batsmen secured the victory, giving India A a 1-0 series lead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-11-2025 13:55 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 13:55 IST
India A Clinches Victory Over South Africa A in Thrilling Match
Rishabh Pant

In an electrifying showdown, India A claimed a nail-biting three-wicket victory against South Africa A, thanks to a dazzling 90-run performance by captain Rishabh Pant. Pant's aggressive play set the tone, aided by stable partnerships with Ayush Badoni and the lower-order batsmen, which ultimately clinched the win.

The visitors needed 166 more runs at the start of the day to reach their 275-run target. Pant and Badoni adopted an assertive approach, reducing the target steadily. Pant's boundary-rich innings against the South African bowlers laid the groundwork for victory, despite strategic adjustments by the opponents.

After early setbacks with wickets, the game appeared tense. However, Manav Suthar and Anshul Kamboj's resilient stance during the final session ensured India A's triumph, achieving their victory with strategic prowess and courage against formidable bowling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025