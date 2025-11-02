India A Clinches Victory Over South Africa A in Thrilling Match

In an electrifying showdown, India A claimed a nail-biting three-wicket victory against South Africa A, thanks to a dazzling 90-run performance by captain Rishabh Pant. Pant's aggressive play set the tone, aided by stable partnerships with Ayush Badoni and the lower-order batsmen, which ultimately clinched the win.

The visitors needed 166 more runs at the start of the day to reach their 275-run target. Pant and Badoni adopted an assertive approach, reducing the target steadily. Pant's boundary-rich innings against the South African bowlers laid the groundwork for victory, despite strategic adjustments by the opponents.

After early setbacks with wickets, the game appeared tense. However, Manav Suthar and Anshul Kamboj's resilient stance during the final session ensured India A's triumph, achieving their victory with strategic prowess and courage against formidable bowling.

(With inputs from agencies.)