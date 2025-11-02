India vs South Africa: Clash for Women's World Cup Glory
The Women's World Cup final between India and South Africa faced delays due to drizzle at DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Anticipation is high as South Africa defeated England and India overcame Australia to secure their spots. Covers were repeatedly placed and removed as weather disrupted the event.
The pitch remained largely covered as weather conditions oscillated since Saturday evening.
Despite interruptions, excitement builds as South Africa overcame England and India broke records defeating Australia to vie for the trophy.
