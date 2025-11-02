Washington Sundar's Power Knock Levels Series for India

In a thrilling T20 showdown, Washington Sundar showcased his prowess as a formidable hitter, steering India to a series-leveling victory against Australia. India chased down a daunting target of 187, securing a five-wicket win at the historic Ninja Oval, marking Australia's first T20 International defeat at the venue.

Tim David's explosive innings of 74 off 38 balls initially put Australia in a commanding position, propelling them to a total of 186 for six. However, India's batting lineup, powered by Sundar's unbeaten 49, expertly tackled the challenge, overcoming a challenging spell from Nathan Ellis.

Despite Australia's aggressive strategy and notable performances from Marcus Stoinis and Tim David, India's disciplined bowling and strategic gameplay sealed a memorable victory. The teams now gear up for the fourth match of the series in Gold Coast, with momentum favoring the visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)