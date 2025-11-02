Left Menu

Washington Sundar's Power Knock Levels Series for India

Washington Sundar's impressive performance helped India secure a five-wicket win over Australia in a T20 match, leveling the series. Sundar scored an unbeaten 49, guiding India to chase down 187. Despite challenges from Nathan Ellis' spell and Tim David's power-hitting, India emerged victorious in 18.3 overs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hobart | Updated: 02-11-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 17:28 IST
Washington Sundar's Power Knock Levels Series for India
Washington Sundar
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a thrilling T20 showdown, Washington Sundar showcased his prowess as a formidable hitter, steering India to a series-leveling victory against Australia. India chased down a daunting target of 187, securing a five-wicket win at the historic Ninja Oval, marking Australia's first T20 International defeat at the venue.

Tim David's explosive innings of 74 off 38 balls initially put Australia in a commanding position, propelling them to a total of 186 for six. However, India's batting lineup, powered by Sundar's unbeaten 49, expertly tackled the challenge, overcoming a challenging spell from Nathan Ellis.

Despite Australia's aggressive strategy and notable performances from Marcus Stoinis and Tim David, India's disciplined bowling and strategic gameplay sealed a memorable victory. The teams now gear up for the fourth match of the series in Gold Coast, with momentum favoring the visitors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025