India's Dazzling Start in Women's World Cup Final

In the Women's World Cup final, India had a strong start by scoring 64 for no loss against South Africa after 10 overs. Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma set the tone with a swift fifty partnership, despite a delayed start due to a wet outfield.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 02-11-2025 17:52 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 17:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India showcased a promising start in the Women's World Cup final against South Africa, reaching 64 without loss after the initial 10 overs on Sunday.

Batting first, Smriti Mandhana accumulated 27 runs off 35 balls, including five boundaries. Her partner, Shafali Verma, remained undefeated on 29 from 25 balls, also with five fours.

The duo achieved a quick fifty partnership in just 39 balls, signaling a substantial total, despite a delayed start of two hours caused by a wet outfield, though the match remained a full 50-over affair.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

