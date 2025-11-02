India's Dazzling Start in Women's World Cup Final

India showcased a promising start in the Women's World Cup final against South Africa, reaching 64 without loss after the initial 10 overs on Sunday.

Batting first, Smriti Mandhana accumulated 27 runs off 35 balls, including five boundaries. Her partner, Shafali Verma, remained undefeated on 29 from 25 balls, also with five fours.

The duo achieved a quick fifty partnership in just 39 balls, signaling a substantial total, despite a delayed start of two hours caused by a wet outfield, though the match remained a full 50-over affair.

