Shafali Verma's Electrifying Knock in Women's World Cup Final

In a thrilling display of cricket, Shafali Verma smashed her way to an impressive 87 off 78 balls, leading India to a strong 172 for three in 30 overs against South Africa during the Women's World Cup final on Sunday.

Despite conceding 29 runs in her initial three overs, South African bowler Ayabonga Khaka staged a comeback, claiming the crucial wickets of Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues to check India's progress in the middle overs.

Shafali, who stepped into the semifinal spot following Pratika Rawal's injury, delivered an electrifying knock, marked by seven fours and two sixes, before falling to Khaka. Her 104-run partnership with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana gave India a robust start despite a delayed match onset due to a wet outfield.