Shafali Verma's Electrifying Knock in Women's World Cup Final
Shafali Verma dazzled with an impressive 87-run performance as India reached 172 for three against South Africa in the Women's World Cup final. Ayabonga Khaka's crucial wickets helped South Africa pull back in the middle overs. Verma's partnership with Smriti Mandhana provided India a strong start.
In a thrilling display of cricket, Shafali Verma smashed her way to an impressive 87 off 78 balls, leading India to a strong 172 for three in 30 overs against South Africa during the Women's World Cup final on Sunday.
Despite conceding 29 runs in her initial three overs, South African bowler Ayabonga Khaka staged a comeback, claiming the crucial wickets of Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues to check India's progress in the middle overs.
Shafali, who stepped into the semifinal spot following Pratika Rawal's injury, delivered an electrifying knock, marked by seven fours and two sixes, before falling to Khaka. Her 104-run partnership with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana gave India a robust start despite a delayed match onset due to a wet outfield.
ALSO READ
Smriti Mandhana's Stellar Performance Sets New Benchmarks in ICC Women's World Cup
India's Historic Chase: Jemimah Rodrigues Shines in World Cup Semifinal
Jemimah Rodrigues: Resilience and Revelation in Indian Women's Cricket
Jemimah Rodrigues Shines as India Secures Final Spot with Historic Chase
Jemimah Rodrigues Leads India to Historic World Cup Final