Left Menu

Shafali Verma's Electrifying Knock in Women's World Cup Final

Shafali Verma dazzled with an impressive 87-run performance as India reached 172 for three against South Africa in the Women's World Cup final. Ayabonga Khaka's crucial wickets helped South Africa pull back in the middle overs. Verma's partnership with Smriti Mandhana provided India a strong start.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Navimumbai | Updated: 02-11-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 19:08 IST
Shafali Verma's Electrifying Knock in Women's World Cup Final
Shafali Verma

In a thrilling display of cricket, Shafali Verma smashed her way to an impressive 87 off 78 balls, leading India to a strong 172 for three in 30 overs against South Africa during the Women's World Cup final on Sunday.

Despite conceding 29 runs in her initial three overs, South African bowler Ayabonga Khaka staged a comeback, claiming the crucial wickets of Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues to check India's progress in the middle overs.

Shafali, who stepped into the semifinal spot following Pratika Rawal's injury, delivered an electrifying knock, marked by seven fours and two sixes, before falling to Khaka. Her 104-run partnership with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana gave India a robust start despite a delayed match onset due to a wet outfield.

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025