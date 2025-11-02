Left Menu

Alizé Cornet Steps Into Leadership: A New Chapter for French Tennis

Alizé Cornet has been appointed the captain of the French Billie Jean King Cup team following her retirement. Chosen for her dedication and experience, she aims to foster a strong team for future competitions, including the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 2028. Cornet previously enjoyed a successful tennis career.

  • France

Alizé Cornet, esteemed former tennis player, has been appointed as the captain of the French Billie Jean King Cup team, just a few months after her retirement from the sport. The announcement came from the French tennis federation, which emphasized Cornet's devotion to French tennis, her qualifications, and her eagerness for the role.

Cornet, who replaces Julien Benneteau, will also be responsible for preparing the French Olympic team for the 2028 Los Angeles Games and managing the national team and youth players during competitions. Her appointment signals a new direction for the French team, with a focus on unity, high standards, and passion.

Over her 20-year playing career, Cornet achieved a world ranking peak of No. 11 in 2009 and claimed six titles. Known for her durability, she competed in 69 consecutive Grand Slam tournaments, a record streak that ended at this year's French Open. Aside from her tennis endeavors, Cornet is also a published author with her debut novel released in 2022.

