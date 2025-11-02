Wolvaardt's Unbeaten Fifty Leads South Africa's Strong Start in ICC Women's ODI World Cup Final

In a gripping ICC Women's ODI World Cup final, South Africa's skipper Laura Wolvaardt delivered a stellar performance with an unbeaten fifty, positioning her team at a promising 113 for 2 in 20 overs.

Opening alongside Tazmin Brits, Wolvaardt exhibited steady resolve as the duo accumulated 51 runs. However, a sharp direct hit from Amanjot Kaur saw Brits falling short of the crease, sparking a minor setback for the South African side.

The pressure heightened as Anneke Bosch was trapped leg before by young spinner Shree Charani, reducing South Africa to 62 for 2. Meanwhile, Sune Luus, alongside Wolvaardt, worked to stabilize their innings after India set a daunting target of 299, thanks to Shafali Verma's assertive 87.

