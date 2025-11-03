Barrett Brothers' Resilience Bolsters All Blacks' Victory

New Zealand rugby players, Scott and Jordie Barrett, face doubts about their participation in the upcoming test against Scotland. Both were injured during the All Blacks' recent victory over Ireland.

In the match held at Soldier Field, Scott exited after just three minutes due to a leg laceration, while Jordie was replaced 13 minutes later, suffering from ankle and knee injuries. Despite these hurdles, New Zealand emerged victorious with a 26-13 score.

Coach Scott Robertson noted the severity of Scott's leg cut, while Jordie's injuries await further evaluation. The All Blacks, aiming for a Grand Slam, will next face Scotland at Murrayfield, followed by England and Wales.

