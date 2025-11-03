India's Women Cricketers Make Historic World Cup Win

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian women's cricket team following their historic World Cup triumph.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, Adityanath lauded the team's achievement as a 'historic victory' and expressed pride in their accomplishment.

The team defeated South Africa by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai, marking their first-ever World Cup title and adding a golden chapter to India's sporting achievements.

(With inputs from agencies.)