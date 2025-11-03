India's Women Cricketers Make Historic World Cup Win
The Indian women's cricket team achieved a historic milestone by winning their first-ever World Cup, defeating South Africa by 52 runs. This significant victory was celebrated by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who praised the team and acknowledged their contribution to India's proud sporting history.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian women's cricket team following their historic World Cup triumph.
In a statement posted on social media platform X, Adityanath lauded the team's achievement as a 'historic victory' and expressed pride in their accomplishment.
The team defeated South Africa by 52 runs in Navi Mumbai, marking their first-ever World Cup title and adding a golden chapter to India's sporting achievements.
