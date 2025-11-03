India Celebrates Historic Women’s Cricket World Cup Triumph

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has lavished praise on the Indian women's cricket team for their historic triumph in the ICC Women's World Cup.

The win, achieved through a thrilling 52-run victory over South Africa, marks India's first-ever women's World Cup title and has been hailed as a momentous occasion.

The gripping final occurred at a packed DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, providing a perfect backdrop for the nation to celebrate this landmark achievement in women's cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)