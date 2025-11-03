Left Menu

India Celebrates Historic Women’s Cricket World Cup Triumph

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav praised the Indian women’s cricket team for their historic ICC Women’s World Cup victory. India clinched their maiden title with a 52-run win over South Africa, sparking nationwide celebrations and marking a joyous milestone for the sport in the country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 03-11-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 01:01 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has lavished praise on the Indian women's cricket team for their historic triumph in the ICC Women's World Cup.

The win, achieved through a thrilling 52-run victory over South Africa, marks India's first-ever women's World Cup title and has been hailed as a momentous occasion.

The gripping final occurred at a packed DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, providing a perfect backdrop for the nation to celebrate this landmark achievement in women's cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

