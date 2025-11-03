Indian Women's Cricket Team's Historic World Cup Victory: A New Dawn for Women's Sports

The Congress party has lauded the Indian women's cricket team for their groundbreaking victory in the ICC Women's World Cup, marking a historic moment for India as they claimed their maiden title by defeating South Africa in a dramatic final in Navi Mumbai.

Political leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, have praised the team's courage and grace, highlighting how this triumph has inspired a new generation of young girls to dream without fear and uplifted the national spirit.

This achievement is celebrated not only as a sporting victory but also as a significant milestone for women's empowerment and leadership, embodying determination and resilience that have inspired millions across the nation.

