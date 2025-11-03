From Heartbreak to Triumph: India's Women Cricket Team's Resilient Journey

India's first World Cup-winning woman cricket captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, has revealed how adversity became a catalyst for unity within the team. Criticism and questions surrounded the team after their disappointing defeat to England, which saw them falter in a match they were poised to win. This adversity, according to Kaur, only strengthened the resolve among her teammates.

The Indian team's campaign for the World Cup appeared to be on shaky ground following successive losses to South Africa, Australia, and England. During the England match, India was in a commanding position at 234 for 3 but failed to chase down the target of 289, leading to a disheartening defeat. Despite the outcry and calls for changes, Kaur emphasized the focus on team unity and stronger commitment.

Kaur stated that criticism served to balance the team, and she expressed no bitterness towards critics. She, along with deputy Smriti Mandhana, remained determined to overcome past losses, especially as the World Cup continued in their homeland. The leadership aimed to transform hometown hosting at DY Patil Stadium into a fresh start, ultimately embracing their roles and turning skepticism into victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)