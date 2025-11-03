Owner Vows Support for Nottingham Forest Fans After Train Stabbing Incident
Evangelos Marinakis, owner of Nottingham Forest, has promised financial aid for fans affected by a mass stabbing on a train near Cambridge. The incident left 11 injured including one season-ticket holder. Marinakis praised the courage of the club's supporters and promised support for their medical needs.
The incident, involving a 32-year-old British suspect, resulted in injuries to 11 people, including a Nottingham Forest season-ticket holder.
