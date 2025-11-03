Owner Vows Support for Nottingham Forest Fans After Train Stabbing Incident

Evangelos Marinakis, the owner of Nottingham Forest, committed financial aid to fans impacted by a mass stabbing on a train near Cambridge.

The incident, involving a 32-year-old British suspect, resulted in injuries to 11 people, including a Nottingham Forest season-ticket holder.

Marinakis lauded the bravery and selflessness of the supporters, pledging support for their medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)