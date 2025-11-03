India Celebrates Historic ICC Women's World Cup Victory
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women's cricket team for winning their maiden ICC World Cup, marking a historic moment in Indian sports. The triumph, achieved with a victory over South Africa, has sparked national pride and is expected to inspire young athletes across the country.
Updated: 03-11-2025 10:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Indian women's cricket team for their landmark victory in the ICC World Cup, marking their first-ever win in the tournament.
Speaking at the Emerging Science, Technology and Innovation Conclave, Modi expressed the nation's joy and pride in the team's success, highlighting the significant impact it will have on inspiring young athletes in India.
The Indian women's cricket team created history with a commanding 52-run victory over South Africa, adding a golden chapter to India's sporting achievements in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.
