India's Women Cricketers Make History with World Cup Triumph

India's women's cricket team secured their first ICC Women's World Cup title, defeating South Africa. Congratulated by former cricketer Madan Lal, the victory is set to inspire a new generation. Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma's performances were crucial, while Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership played a pivotal role in the success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 10:43 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 10:43 IST
Former India cricketer Madan Lal (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Indian women's cricket team has scripted history by clinching their first ICC Women's World Cup title, triumphing over South Africa by 52 runs. The landmark victory was celebrated by former India cricketer Madan Lal, who predicted the win will boost women's cricket in the country and inspire a wave of young girls to take up the sport.

In the final match, Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma delivered standout performances, proving vital in the team's success. Offering his insights on the women in blue, Madan Lal highlighted the significant growth potential for the sport, noting that the BCCI is likely to increase its investment and attention towards developing women cricketers after this historic achievement.

Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy was pivotal, although Madan Lal suggested she maintain composure in high-pressure situations. India's innings saw significant contributions from players like Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues, eventually setting a formidable target. South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt showcased resilience during the chase, but Deepti Sharma's bowling masterclass sealed the game, with India winning their first-ever World Cup across both T20I and ODI formats.

