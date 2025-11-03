Erin Jackson: Speed Skating Champ's Rising Pressure to Defend Olympic Gold

Erin Jackson is embracing the high expectations that accompany her Olympic champion status as she prepares for the Milano Cortina Games. She made history as the first Black woman to win a Winter Olympic gold in an individual sport nearly four years ago.

The 33-year-old American athlete aims to defend her 500m speed skating title in Italy, despite dealing with persistent injuries that demanded multiple surgeries since her 2022 Beijing triumph. "Being the reigning Olympic champion brings pressure, but it's what drives me to the next level," Jackson told Reuters.

Besides her achievements on the ice, Jackson advocates for diversity in speed skating. She's involved with Edge Outdoors, promoting snow sports among women of color, and plans to establish an organization to help overcome financial barriers to entry in the sport once she retires.