Left Menu

Journey of Triumph: Jonathan Trott Bids Farewell to Afghan Cricket

Jonathan Trott, Afghanistan's cricket coach, is set to leave after the 2026 T20 World Cup. Appointed in 2022, Trott led Afghanistan to new heights, including a semi-final appearance in the 2024 T20 format and impressive wins in the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 17:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 17:00 IST
Journey of Triumph: Jonathan Trott Bids Farewell to Afghan Cricket
Jonathan Trott

Jonathan Trott, the coach of Afghanistan's national cricket team, is preparing to step down from his role following the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. Appointed in July 2022, Trott, a former England international, has significantly enhanced Afghanistan's cricketing prowess, guiding the team to the semi-finals of last year's T20 World Cup.

Announcing Trott's departure, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) highlighted this decision as integral to its long-term strategic planning for the national team's continued evolution. Under Trott's leadership, Afghanistan achieved notable victories, including triumphs over England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka in the 2023 ODI World Cup, just missing a semi-final spot by two points.

Trott's tenure also saw Afghanistan's historic journey to their first-ever semi-final in the 20-over format in 2024. Expressing pride in the team's achievements, Trott remains a fervent supporter of Afghan cricket, hoping for its future successes as the team prepares for its next challenge in the 2026 T20 World Cup, set in India and Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025