Journey of Triumph: Jonathan Trott Bids Farewell to Afghan Cricket

Jonathan Trott, the coach of Afghanistan's national cricket team, is preparing to step down from his role following the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup. Appointed in July 2022, Trott, a former England international, has significantly enhanced Afghanistan's cricketing prowess, guiding the team to the semi-finals of last year's T20 World Cup.

Announcing Trott's departure, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) highlighted this decision as integral to its long-term strategic planning for the national team's continued evolution. Under Trott's leadership, Afghanistan achieved notable victories, including triumphs over England, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka in the 2023 ODI World Cup, just missing a semi-final spot by two points.

Trott's tenure also saw Afghanistan's historic journey to their first-ever semi-final in the 20-over format in 2024. Expressing pride in the team's achievements, Trott remains a fervent supporter of Afghan cricket, hoping for its future successes as the team prepares for its next challenge in the 2026 T20 World Cup, set in India and Sri Lanka.

(With inputs from agencies.)