Rybakina Stuns Swiatek with Dominant Upset at WTA Finals

An unexpected defeat unfolded at the WTA Finals as Elena Rybakina overtook Iga Swiatek with scores of 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 on Monday. Rybakina's win propelled her to the top of the group, driven by a significant reduction in unforced errors compared to Swiatek's 36.

Reflecting on her success, Rybakina emphasized her improved serve and mental resilience, particularly in the match's latter half. Initially challenged, the sixth-seed player adeptly turned the tide, taking advantage of Swiatek's faltering gameplay.

The match unfolded with Swiatek securing an initial lead, but Rybakina's subsequent dominance disrupted the Pole's control. With this victory, Rybakina advances closer to the semi-finals in the spirited competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)