Left Menu

Rybakina Stuns Swiatek with Dominant Upset at WTA Finals

In a surprising turn at the WTA Finals, Elena Rybakina defeated Iga Swiatek, with a decisive 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 victory. Swiatek's numerous unforced errors contrasted sharply with Rybakina's controlled play, enabling the Kazakh player to rise to the top of their group in Riyadh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Riyadh | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:00 IST
Rybakina Stuns Swiatek with Dominant Upset at WTA Finals
Iga Swiatek
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

An unexpected defeat unfolded at the WTA Finals as Elena Rybakina overtook Iga Swiatek with scores of 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 on Monday. Rybakina's win propelled her to the top of the group, driven by a significant reduction in unforced errors compared to Swiatek's 36.

Reflecting on her success, Rybakina emphasized her improved serve and mental resilience, particularly in the match's latter half. Initially challenged, the sixth-seed player adeptly turned the tide, taking advantage of Swiatek's faltering gameplay.

The match unfolded with Swiatek securing an initial lead, but Rybakina's subsequent dominance disrupted the Pole's control. With this victory, Rybakina advances closer to the semi-finals in the spirited competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025