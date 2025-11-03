Ashwin Hails India's Women's World Cup Triumph as Landmark Success

Decorated off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has hailed the India women's cricket team's World Cup title as a landmark achievement, surpassing any other World Cup victory in the nation's history. Ashwin believes this triumph could significantly impact the landscape of Indian women's cricket, encouraging young girls to pursue the sport professionally.

India now boasts three ODI World Cup trophies, with the latest victory coming under Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership, following historic wins led by Kapil Dev in 1983 and MS Dhoni in 2011. The nation also holds two T20 World Cup titles and two ICC Champions Trophy victories.

In a fiercely contested final at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, India's women's team defeated South Africa by 52 runs. The match featured standout performances by Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma. Following their triumph, the team celebrated with emotions running high, former men's captain Rohit Sharma and women's cricket icon Mithali Raj among those in attendance.

