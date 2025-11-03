Left Menu

Ashwin Hails India's Women's World Cup Triumph as Landmark Success

Ravichandran Ashwin lauds India women's cricket team’s World Cup victory, emphasizing its significance over previous wins for its potential to revolutionize women's cricket in India. The team's triumph against South Africa marks India's third ODI World Cup title, poised to inspire future generations of female cricketers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2025 22:13 IST | Created: 03-11-2025 22:13 IST
Team India (Photo: @BCCI Women). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Decorated off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has hailed the India women's cricket team's World Cup title as a landmark achievement, surpassing any other World Cup victory in the nation's history. Ashwin believes this triumph could significantly impact the landscape of Indian women's cricket, encouraging young girls to pursue the sport professionally.

India now boasts three ODI World Cup trophies, with the latest victory coming under Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership, following historic wins led by Kapil Dev in 1983 and MS Dhoni in 2011. The nation also holds two T20 World Cup titles and two ICC Champions Trophy victories.

In a fiercely contested final at Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium, India's women's team defeated South Africa by 52 runs. The match featured standout performances by Shafali Verma and Deepti Sharma. Following their triumph, the team celebrated with emotions running high, former men's captain Rohit Sharma and women's cricket icon Mithali Raj among those in attendance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

