Record-Breaking World Series Viewership

The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the World Series title against the Toronto Blue Jays, attracting nearly 26 million viewers for Game 7, the highest since 2017. The Dodgers' victory marks the first back-to-back title win in 25 years. The compelling match intrigued a vast international audience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 00:11 IST
In an electrifying finale, the Los Angeles Dodgers triumphed over the Toronto Blue Jays to win the World Series, drawing a remarkable audience of almost 26 million viewers for the decisive Game 7. This marks the highest viewership since 2017, according to broadcaster Fox, highlighting the enduring appeal of baseball's most storied championship.

The Dodgers' victory on Saturday made them the first team in a quarter-century to secure consecutive World Series titles, a testament to their prowess on the field. The thrill of the game was amplified by the presence of star players like Japan's Shohei Ohtani, whose participation added to the international allure of this Canadian-American showdown.

This year's World Series was the first to reach all seven games since the Washington Nationals defeated the Houston Astros six years prior, underscoring its thrilling and unpredictable nature that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

