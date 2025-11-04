Left Menu

Historic Strides: Jamie Melham's Melbourne Cup Triumph

Jamie Melham became the first female jockey to win both the Caulfield Cup and the Melbourne Cup in Australian horse racing, achieving victory with her horse, Half Yours. This milestone comes a decade after Michelle Payne's historic win, marking a significant moment for women in the sport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 09:51 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 09:51 IST
Jamie Melham etched her name in the history books by becoming the first female jockey ever to achieve the coveted double in Australian horse racing. On Tuesday, Melham rode her horse, Half Yours, to a stunning triumph at the Melbourne Cup, adding the A$9 million ($5.85 million) race victory to her prior win at the Caulfield Cup. This marks a groundbreaking achievement, especially considering the challenges faced by women in the sport.

Only ten years after Michelle Payne broke the glass ceiling by winning the Melbourne Cup on Prince of Penzance, Melham joined her as the second woman to conquer the prestigious two-mile race. Winning by leading runner-up Goodie Two Shoes by three lengths, Melham expressed sheer euphoria, stating, "Oh my god. This is what we do it for." Her perseverance and dedication over the years have culminated in this momentous occasion.

Reflecting on her journey, Melham shared how early mornings and relentless effort have defined her path to success. Despite the rigorous demands of the industry, this year marked a particularly special one for her, with personal milestones including her marriage to fellow jockey Ben Melham. Yet, as Melham declared, nothing compares to the unmatched thrill of claiming victory at the Melbourne Cup.

