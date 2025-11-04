Left Menu

Shafali Verma Leads North Zone in Senior Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy

Shafali Verma, recently crowned India's women's World Cup winner, has been appointed as captain of the North Zone team for the Senior Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy in Nagaland. The tournament, featuring six teams, runs from November 4-14, showcasing the best talent selected by BCCI's Zonal Selection Committees.

Shafali Verma
  • Country:
  • India

Indian women's cricket sensation Shafali Verma has been named captain of the North Zone team for the upcoming Senior Inter-Zonal T20 Trophy, set to take place in Nagaland. The tournament kicks off on Tuesday, promising an exciting series of matches for fans and players alike.

Verma, a pivotal player in India's recent World Cup victory, where she scored 87 runs and claimed two wickets in the final against South Africa, steps into the captaincy role as she leads her team in pursuit of more cricketing glory. The competition will span from November 4 to 14, featuring six zonal teams vying for the title.

Selected by the Zonal Selection Committees of the BCCI, the women's teams represent different regions across India. The event is expected to highlight emerging talents and experienced players, offering a platform for cricketers to shine on a national stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

