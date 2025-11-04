England's Ashes Revival: Fast Bowling Takes Center Stage

As England gears up for the Ashes series in Australia, the team is placing its bets on a rapid bowling attack. With their last Ashes victory in Australia over a decade ago in 2011, the squad, including Mark Wood, hopes to reverse past misfortunes.

Following a painful series defeat in 2022, England revamped its leadership, introducing new coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes. Wood noted a newfound confidence, inspired by a shift in playing style and strategy. Adopting an Australian-like ethos, England aims to exert the same pressure with its fast bowlers in the upcoming series.

Recalling Australia's success with bowlers like Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, England is prepared with its own formidable lineup of faster bowlers. The Ashes series commences in Perth on November 21, with England eagerly waiting to showcase its refreshed strategy on the international stage.

