Matthew Kuhnemann Gears Up to Tame India's Explosive Star in Fourth T20I

Spinner Matthew Kuhnemann is looking to halt the fireworks of India's formidable batsman Abhishek Sharma in the forthcoming fourth T20I at Gold Coast's Bill Pippen Oval this Thursday. Sharma has been instrumental for India across the three T20Is amid Australia's challenging seaming conditions.

The series opener was washed out due to rain, but Sharma shone briefly, hitting four boundaries in a 19-run stint off 14 balls before Nathan Ellis dismissed him. In the second match, while others faltered against Australia's pace, Sharma aggressively scored a quick 68 runs off 37 deliveries, though his efforts failed to secure a win for India.

In India's pursuit of 187 runs in the third game, the 25-year-old took charge, hitting two sixes and as many fours to score 25 off 16 balls, ultimately helping India level the series with a five-wicket victory and nine balls left. Kuhnemann noted Sharma's impact and hopes bowlers Xavier Bartlett and Ben Dwarshuis can dismiss him early.

(With inputs from agencies.)