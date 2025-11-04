Left Menu

Pumas Prepare for Iconic Britain Test Tour with Refreshed Squad

The Argentine Rugby Union has announced its 32-man squad, excluding key players due to injuries. With returning members from previous matches, the Pumas are set to face Wales, Scotland, and England in Britain this month. Coach Felipe Contepomi expressed enthusiasm for the challenging upcoming tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 04-11-2025 13:21 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 13:21 IST
The Argentine Rugby Union has finalized its 32-man rugby squad for their forthcoming tests in Britain, leaving out several key players due to injuries. First-choice halfback pair Tomas Albornoz and Gonzalo Garcia, along with others like Franco Molina and Pedro Rubiolo, are sidelined post the Rugby Championship.

Notably, Matias Alemanno makes a return to the second row, having last donned the Pumas jersey against Italy. Efrain Elias, also called in as a second-row option, hasn't played a test match this year despite attending the March training camp.

Thomas Gallo, recovered from injury, joins tighthead Pedro Delgado and flanker Bautista Pedemonte in the forward lineup. With a recent training camp in England concluded, Coach Contepomi prepares his team for tests against Wales in Cardiff, Scotland at Murrayfield, and England at Twickenham, embracing the challenge of facing historic rivals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

