Football Legends Gary Neville and Eden Hazard Inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

In a ceremony celebrating their illustrious careers, former England international Gary Neville and Belgian star Eden Hazard have been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame. This prestigious accolade honors individuals who have achieved outstanding success and made significant contributions to the competition since its inception in 1992. Criteria for induction necessitate that players and managers be retired from professional football.

Gary Neville expressed his delight at receiving the honor, emphasizing the significance of being included among legendary figures in football history. "It's a huge honor to be inducted," Neville remarked. He added that spending his entire career at Manchester United, the club he fervently supported, and playing under esteemed manager Sir Alex Ferguson, made the recognition even more special.

Eden Hazard, reflecting on his journey from Braine-le-Comte to football's heights, expressed his happiness in joining the Hall of Fame. Hazard noted the fulfillment of childhood dreams, underscoring his contribution to the league. "When you score goals, when you win trophies, you just want more," he stated, dedicating the honor to his family, teammates, and fans.

