Checkmate for Challenges: New Initiative Supports Chess Moms

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) plans to implement a series of family-friendly policies from 2026 to support mothers participating in elite chess competitions. Dubbed the "ChessMom" initiative, these measures aim to help professional players balance the demands of motherhood with their competitive careers.

This program, piloted at the 2024 Olympiad in Budapest, offers logistical and financial aid to mothers of young children. Participants will benefit from travel and accommodation support for caregivers, ensuring no player must choose between family and chess ambitions. FIDE emphasizes inclusivity by covering up to 1,000 euros in travel costs and recognizing caregivers as part of official delegations.

Highlighting the need for such initiatives, the ongoing FIDE World Cup in Goa, India, registered just one female participant, Divya Deshmukh, among others. However, the women's chess Olympiad accommodates a more robust representation with 50 players from 10 countries. The 2024 pilot already supported mothers, including notable players like Alina Kashlinskaya and Nana Dzagnidze.

(With inputs from agencies.)