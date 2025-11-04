Fiorentina's Major Shake-Up: Pioli's Departure Amidst Crisis

Fiorentina announced on Tuesday the dismissal of manager Stefano Pioli following a lackluster start to the Serie A season. The decision comes as the Tuscany-based team finds itself at the bottom of the Italian top flight with only four points from 10 games, triggering discontent among fans.

The club's official statement confirmed Pioli's departure, naming Daniele Galloppa as interim head coach. This move follows the exit of sporting director Daniele Prade, illustrating a period of significant upheaval for the team.

Fiorentina is set to play against Mainz 05 in a Conference League match on Thursday, having won their first two games in the competition. They will also face Genoa in the league on Sunday, underscoring a challenging period ahead for Galloppa and the team.

