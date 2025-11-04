Tragedy Strikes Serbian Soccer: Coach Mladen Zizovic Passes Away
Serbian soccer club FK Radnicki 1923 mourns the tragic loss of their coach, Mladen Zizovic, who died after suffering a heart attack during a match. Zizovic, aged 44, collapsed on the sideline, leading to the match's suspension. He was recently appointed and briefly played for Bosnia's national team.
A shocking tragedy struck the Serbian soccer world as Mladen Zizovic, the coach of FK Radnicki 1923, passed away from a heart attack during a match. The 44-year-old collapsed on the sideline, abruptly halting play.
The devastating news was confirmed by the club's announcement on Instagram, expressing profound sorrow over the loss of their head coach. The incident unfolded during a match against Mladost, held in Lucani in the Serbian Super League.
After Zizovic was tended to by medical officials, the match briefly resumed before being permanently halted upon confirmation of his passing. Zizovic's unexpected death has left the soccer community in mourning.
