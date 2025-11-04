Nabbout's Stoppage-Time Strike Secures Dramatic Win for Melbourne City

Melbourne City secured a dramatic 2-1 triumph over Machida Zelvia in the Asian Champions League, courtesy of Andrew Nabbout's decisive stoppage-time goal. The victory marked City's second successive last-minute win in the tournament.

Andrew Nabbout delivered the winning strike in the 94th minute, sending the ball under the crossbar and into the net, following an earlier match-winner against Buriram United. Goalkeeper Patrick Beach played a pivotal role, with multiple crucial saves throughout the match.

Despite an early lead from a Machida mishap, Melbourne saw their advantage erased quickly by Henry Mochizuki's calm equalizer. Machida dominated much of the game, but Beach's vigilance, especially against Na Sang-ho, kept the score level until Nabbout's late heroics.

(With inputs from agencies.)