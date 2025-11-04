Nabbout's Stoppage-Time Strike Secures Dramatic Win for Melbourne City
Melbourne City clinched a thrilling 2-1 victory over Japan's Machida Zelvia in the Asian Champions League thanks to Andrew Nabbout's late goal. Despite early setbacks, City goalkeeper Patrick Beach's crucial saves set the stage for the win, lifting the team to sixth in the standings.
Melbourne City secured a dramatic 2-1 triumph over Machida Zelvia in the Asian Champions League, courtesy of Andrew Nabbout's decisive stoppage-time goal. The victory marked City's second successive last-minute win in the tournament.
Andrew Nabbout delivered the winning strike in the 94th minute, sending the ball under the crossbar and into the net, following an earlier match-winner against Buriram United. Goalkeeper Patrick Beach played a pivotal role, with multiple crucial saves throughout the match.
Despite an early lead from a Machida mishap, Melbourne saw their advantage erased quickly by Henry Mochizuki's calm equalizer. Machida dominated much of the game, but Beach's vigilance, especially against Na Sang-ho, kept the score level until Nabbout's late heroics.
