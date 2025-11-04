Left Menu

Nabbout's Stoppage-Time Strike Secures Dramatic Win for Melbourne City

Melbourne City clinched a thrilling 2-1 victory over Japan's Machida Zelvia in the Asian Champions League thanks to Andrew Nabbout's late goal. Despite early setbacks, City goalkeeper Patrick Beach's crucial saves set the stage for the win, lifting the team to sixth in the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 20:37 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 20:37 IST
Nabbout's Stoppage-Time Strike Secures Dramatic Win for Melbourne City
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Melbourne City secured a dramatic 2-1 triumph over Machida Zelvia in the Asian Champions League, courtesy of Andrew Nabbout's decisive stoppage-time goal. The victory marked City's second successive last-minute win in the tournament.

Andrew Nabbout delivered the winning strike in the 94th minute, sending the ball under the crossbar and into the net, following an earlier match-winner against Buriram United. Goalkeeper Patrick Beach played a pivotal role, with multiple crucial saves throughout the match.

Despite an early lead from a Machida mishap, Melbourne saw their advantage erased quickly by Henry Mochizuki's calm equalizer. Machida dominated much of the game, but Beach's vigilance, especially against Na Sang-ho, kept the score level until Nabbout's late heroics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomatic Dialogues: Trump and Modi's Frequent Conversations

Diplomatic Dialogues: Trump and Modi's Frequent Conversations

 United States
2
US Bolsters Rare Earth Supply Chain with $1.4 Billion Deal

US Bolsters Rare Earth Supply Chain with $1.4 Billion Deal

 United States
3
Election Showdown: States Decide on Governors Amid Political Divides

Election Showdown: States Decide on Governors Amid Political Divides

 Global
4
US Steel's Billion-Dollar Revamp with Nippon: A New Era of Innovation

US Steel's Billion-Dollar Revamp with Nippon: A New Era of Innovation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025