LIV Golf Expands to 72 Holes: A New Era Begins

LIV Golf is making a significant shift in its competitive format by expanding its tournaments from 54 to 72 holes starting in 2026. The Saudi Arabia-backed circuit announced this development on Tuesday, marking a pivotal change since its inception in 2022.

The move aligns LIV Golf with the PGA Tour's traditional setup, where events are played over four days, from Thursday to Sunday. This change is expected to enhance the competitiveness of the league and address issues surrounding players' world rankings, as the previous format contributed to a lack of official world ranking points.

Players on the LIV roster, including notable figures like two-time major champion Jon Rahm, have expressed optimism about the change. With thriving galleries indicating growing fan interest, the expansion aims to deliver more of the high-quality golf that audiences crave.

