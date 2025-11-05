Left Menu

Thrilling Victory: Pakistan's Nail-biting ODI Win Over South Africa

Salman Ali Agha led Pakistan with 62 runs to a thrilling last-over victory against South Africa in the first ODI at Faisalabad. Pakistan successfully chased a 264-run target, winning by two wickets. They capitalized on key partnerships despite a mid-innings wobble, setting up the series ahead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 00:12 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 00:12 IST
Salman Ali Agha

In a thrilling encounter, Salman Ali Agha emerged as the hero for Pakistan, guiding them to a dramatic last-over victory over South Africa in the opening One Day International held in Faisalabad. Agha's strategic knock of 62 was instrumental as Pakistan clinched the match by two wickets, managing to chase down a challenging 264-run target with just two deliveries remaining.

Put into bat by Pakistan, South Africa enjoyed a strong start with a 98-run opening partnership, bolstered by teenager Lhuan-dre Pretorius, who impressed with 57 on debut, and Quinton de Kock, marking his return with a top score of 63. Despite Corbin Bosch's late-game blitz of 41, South Africa was bowled out for 263 within 49.4 overs.

Pakistan's chase was fueled by solid contributions from Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub, who collectively posted an 87-run opening stand. The momentum continued with Mohammad Rizwan and Salman securing a 91-run fourth-wicket partnership. Despite a tense phase of losing three wickets in quick succession, new captain Shaheen Shah Afridi ensured the victory, setting up an optimistic tone ahead of the next match at Iqbal Stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

