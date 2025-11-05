LIV Golf Sets New Course with 72-Hole Format

LIV Golf is set to transition to a four-day, 72-hole format starting in 2026, as announced by the Saudi-backed golf circuit on Tuesday. This strategic change could improve the players' chances of earning essential world ranking points, aligning it more closely with traditional golf tours.

Since its 2022 inception, LIV Golf has been characterized by its 54-hole, no-cut tournaments, mostly spanning Friday to Sunday. This unconventional setup played a role in the Official World Golf Ranking's decision to deny ranking points. The new format will reposition LIV Golf in line with established circuits like the PGA Tour, beginning tournaments on Thursdays.

High-profile players such as Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson support the move. Despite LIV's previous application being rejected by the OWGR, a new application is under review. The upcoming 2026 season is scheduled to start in Riyadh on February 4, promising a significant turning point for the league.

