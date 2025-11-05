Left Menu

LIV Golf Sets New Course with 72-Hole Format

LIV Golf announces a shift to a 72-hole format starting in 2026, aligning more closely with traditional circuits like the PGA Tour. This change aims to boost players' world rankings. The move, praised by key figures such as Jon Rahm, promises to enhance competition and fan engagement despite past ranking challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 00:43 IST
LIV Golf Sets New Course with 72-Hole Format
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

LIV Golf is set to transition to a four-day, 72-hole format starting in 2026, as announced by the Saudi-backed golf circuit on Tuesday. This strategic change could improve the players' chances of earning essential world ranking points, aligning it more closely with traditional golf tours.

Since its 2022 inception, LIV Golf has been characterized by its 54-hole, no-cut tournaments, mostly spanning Friday to Sunday. This unconventional setup played a role in the Official World Golf Ranking's decision to deny ranking points. The new format will reposition LIV Golf in line with established circuits like the PGA Tour, beginning tournaments on Thursdays.

High-profile players such as Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, and Phil Mickelson support the move. Despite LIV's previous application being rejected by the OWGR, a new application is under review. The upcoming 2026 season is scheduled to start in Riyadh on February 4, promising a significant turning point for the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decline

Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decl...

 Global
2
Tesla's Pay Package Clash: Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Stakes a Stand

Tesla's Pay Package Clash: Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Stakes a Stand

 Global
3
U.S. Delivers Emergency Aid After Hurricane Melissa Ravages the Caribbean

U.S. Delivers Emergency Aid After Hurricane Melissa Ravages the Caribbean

 Global
4
Debunking Election Fraud Theories: Understanding Fusion Voting in New York

Debunking Election Fraud Theories: Understanding Fusion Voting in New York

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025