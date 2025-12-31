Left Menu

LIV Golf Awaits Key Decision on World Ranking Points

LIV Golf is still awaiting a verdict from the Official World Golf Ranking regarding its eligibility to receive ranking points. The league has made changes, including expanding its field and increasing its tournament length, to align more with the OWGR criteria. Discussions with OWGR continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-12-2025 09:28 IST | Created: 31-12-2025 09:28 IST
The year concludes with no resolution on whether the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) will grant LIV Golf ranking points, similar to other international golf tours.

OWGR chairman Trevor Immelman emphasized that most LIV players were invited rather than qualifying through merit, unlike the other tours within the OWGR system.

LIV Golf announced a larger player field and longer tournaments to align with OWGR standards, while discussions remain ongoing for its application.

