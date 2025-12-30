Tensions Flare Between UAE and Saudi Arabia Over Yemeni Airstrike

The United Arab Emirates expressed its disappointment Tuesday over Saudi Arabia's statements regarding Yemen and was taken aback by the recent airstrike on the city of Mukalla. The reaction highlights growing tensions between the two Middle Eastern countries.

On the same day, Saudi Arabia reiterated its stance that national security is a non-negotiable red line and backed demands for UAE forces to withdraw from Yemen within a 24-hour timeframe. This development follows the Saudi-led coalition's airstrike on the southern Yemeni port city.

The situation underscores the increasing complexity of alliances and conflicts in the region, with significant implications for both nations amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.

