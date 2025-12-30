Left Menu

Tensions Flare Between UAE and Saudi Arabia Over Yemeni Airstrike

The United Arab Emirates expressed disappointment over Saudi Arabia's airstrike in Mukalla, Yemen, while Riyadh emphasized its national security concerns, urging UAE forces to withdraw from Yemen within 24 hours. This marks a significant strain in relations between the two nations amid ongoing regional conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 30-12-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 17:28 IST
Tensions Flare Between UAE and Saudi Arabia Over Yemeni Airstrike
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The United Arab Emirates expressed its disappointment Tuesday over Saudi Arabia's statements regarding Yemen and was taken aback by the recent airstrike on the city of Mukalla. The reaction highlights growing tensions between the two Middle Eastern countries.

On the same day, Saudi Arabia reiterated its stance that national security is a non-negotiable red line and backed demands for UAE forces to withdraw from Yemen within a 24-hour timeframe. This development follows the Saudi-led coalition's airstrike on the southern Yemeni port city.

The situation underscores the increasing complexity of alliances and conflicts in the region, with significant implications for both nations amid ongoing geopolitical challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ashish Kundra Takes Helm as Ladakh's New Chief Secretary

Ashish Kundra Takes Helm as Ladakh's New Chief Secretary

 India
2
Justice Sought for Slain Tripura Student Amidst Condemnation and Compensation

Justice Sought for Slain Tripura Student Amidst Condemnation and Compensatio...

 India
3
Raghubar Das Challenges Jharkhand's Secrecy on PESA Rules

Raghubar Das Challenges Jharkhand's Secrecy on PESA Rules

 India
4
Bangladesh Mourns: Farewell to Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh Mourns: Farewell to Former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia

 Bangladesh

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025