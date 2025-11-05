Uncapped Weatherald Set for Ashes Debut as Konstas Dropped
Sam Konstas has been dropped from Australia's Ashes squad, allowing Jake Weatherald to potentially debut in the series against England. Marnus Labuschagne returns with impressive domestic form. Despite some key changes, Steve Smith will lead the team, filling in for the injured Pat Cummins.
Australia has announced its squad for the upcoming Ashes series against England, with uncapped Jake Weatherald getting a nod after Sam Konstas was dropped due to a lackluster performance in the West Indies. Weatherald's inclusion follows a stellar domestic season start where he scored three half-centuries.
Top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne makes a comeback after a remarkable domestic run, tallying five centuries. All-rounders Cameron Green and Beau Webster secure their spots, while notable omission Mitchell Marsh misses out on the 15-man list. The squad will be captained by Steve Smith for at least the first test in Perth, filling the shoes of Pat Cummins, who is sidelined with a back injury.
Other squad regulars include Usman Khawaja, Travis Head, and Mitchell Starc, alongside promising names like Sean Abbott and Brendan Doggett, as Australia prepares to reclaim the Ashes glory.
