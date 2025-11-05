Left Menu

Thrilling Triumphs: Djokovic's Emotional Win, NC State's Edge Over Tennessee, World Series Ratings Soar

Catch up on the latest sports highlights, including Novak Djokovic's winning Athens debut, NC State's narrow victory over Tennessee, and impressive Game 7 World Series ratings. The sports world is buzzing with developments as familiar faces continue to shine and new stars emerge across various competitions.

Novak Djokovic celebrated a successful Athens debut, defeating Alejandro Tabilo in a thrilling match at the Hellenic Championship. At the same event, a tribute was paid to Djokovic's late coach Nikola Pilic, leaving the tennis star visibly emotional.

In college basketball, a nail-biting battle saw No. 9 NC State narrowly edge out No. 8 Tennessee, led by Khamil Pierre's decisive play in the final seconds, marking an exciting start to the season.

Meanwhile, the World Series drew its largest audience since 2017 as 27.3 million viewers tuned in to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers' comeback against the Toronto Blue Jays, highlighting a successful year for baseball viewership.

